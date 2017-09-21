28°
News

Cashless Debit Card has faced opposition in region

GREENS Senator Rachel Siewert has spoken in front of a crowd of people at Hervey Bay Community Centre, sharing her concerns about the cashless welfare card.
GREENS Senator Rachel Siewert has spoken in front of a crowd of people at Hervey Bay Community Centre, sharing her concerns about the cashless welfare card. Carlie Walker
Carlie Walker
by

THE impending introduction of the controversial Cashless Debit Card has not been without numerous objections from the community.

Several meetings were held in Hervey Bay as people gathered to rally against the card and there have also been several protests held in locations across the Whale City.

Armed police showed up to a rally in June outside Hervey Bay's Mantra Resort where Services Minister Alan Tudge and Hinkler MP Keith Pitt were meeting local businesses.

A rally was also held outside the Fraser Coast council chambers.

Just as with other areas where the card has been unrolled, Indue will be providing the Cashless Debit Card to welfare recipients in the Hinkler region.

Green Senator Rachel Siewert visited Hervey Bay earlier this month to talk about her experiences with the card in the East Kimberley region.

She questioned whether the card really put a stop to drug and alcohol use.

Ms Siewert said she had spent the days preceding her visit to Hervey Bay at the Senate enquiry into the Government's Welfare Reform Bill.



"We heard consistently from drug and alcohol addiction specialists that were saying you can force people into treatment, but the evidence shows it doesn't work, because people haven't made that decision themselves, they're not ready yet."



She said for people on welfare, the compulsory form of income management was taking their agency away and taking away their control over the most personal things in their life.

"Therefore you don't have the permanent behaviour change," Ms Siewert said.

"It's a similar sort of circumstances we're talking here about drug and alcohol addiction."

State member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor George Seymour have also voiced their objection to the Cashless Debit Card.
 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  cashless debit card fraser coast hinkler keith pitt

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Cashless welfare card coming for Bundaberg, Hervey Bay

Cashless welfare card coming for Bundaberg, Hervey Bay

AFTER months of speculation, debate and community consultation the Turnbull Government has decided to roll out the Cashless Debit Card in Bundaberg.

Social enterprise movement has Fraser Coast in its sights

SOCIAL SKILLS: Shane Matterson, Tanya Stevenson, Maggie Johns, Evan Munroe and Helen Halford show off items made by The Shed to be on display on October 11.

The social enterprise movement is coming to Hervey Bay.

Fraser Coast domestic tourism numbers down, but spending up

Martin Simons has been named the new general manager of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events.

Spending by domestic visitors is up by 21%.

Mixed response on Fraser Coast tourism figures

Samantha Hardenberg and Maarten Klaasen from the Netherlands

The Opposition says the Fraser Coast is “falling behind”.

Local Partners