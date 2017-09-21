Cashless Debit Card has faced opposition in region

GREENS Senator Rachel Siewert has spoken in front of a crowd of people at Hervey Bay Community Centre, sharing her concerns about the cashless welfare card.

THE impending introduction of the controversial Cashless Debit Card has not been without numerous objections from the community.



Several meetings were held in Hervey Bay as people gathered to rally against the card and there have also been several protests held in locations across the Whale City.



Armed police showed up to a rally in June outside Hervey Bay's Mantra Resort where Services Minister Alan Tudge and Hinkler MP Keith Pitt were meeting local businesses.



A rally was also held outside the Fraser Coast council chambers.



Just as with other areas where the card has been unrolled, Indue will be providing the Cashless Debit Card to welfare recipients in the Hinkler region.



Green Senator Rachel Siewert visited Hervey Bay earlier this month to talk about her experiences with the card in the East Kimberley region.



She questioned whether the card really put a stop to drug and alcohol use.



Ms Siewert said she had spent the days preceding her visit to Hervey Bay at the Senate enquiry into the Government's Welfare Reform Bill.





"We heard consistently from drug and alcohol addiction specialists that were saying you can force people into treatment, but the evidence shows it doesn't work, because people haven't made that decision themselves, they're not ready yet."





She said for people on welfare, the compulsory form of income management was taking their agency away and taking away their control over the most personal things in their life.



"Therefore you don't have the permanent behaviour change," Ms Siewert said.



"It's a similar sort of circumstances we're talking here about drug and alcohol addiction."



State member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor George Seymour have also voiced their objection to the Cashless Debit Card.

