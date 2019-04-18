Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Courteney Pearl Matthews arrives at Coffs Harbour Court House ahead of her sentencing hearing on Thursday, April 18.
Courteney Pearl Matthews arrives at Coffs Harbour Court House ahead of her sentencing hearing on Thursday, April 18. Liana Turner
Crime

Casino babysitter to be sentenced over fatal crash

Liana Turner
by
18th Apr 2019 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CASINO woman Courteney Pearl Matthews has arrived at court for sentencing over a fatal crash.

Matthews, 20, is due to be sentenced today before Coffs Harbour Local Court over the December, 2015 crash.

A four-year-old girl Matthews was babysitting died in the incident which took place on the Bruxner Highway between Lismore and Casino.

The girl's sister was injured in the incident.

Matthews was previously expected to face trial in March over more serious charges including dangerous driving occasioning death.

But prosecutors accepted her guilty pleas to two lesser charges, including negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning actual bodily harm and the trial, which was scheduled to take place in March, was vacated.

Matthews has arrived at court flanked by supporters, as have family members of the victims.

Matthews' sentencing hearing is expected to begin after 9.30am.

More Stories

babysitter bruxner highway casino courteney pearl matthews editors picks
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Tides and dingoes spark Fraser Island safety warning

    premium_icon Tides and dingoes spark Fraser Island safety warning

    News Anthony Hope from Altas 4WD Hire is urging drivers to be patient and take necessary safety measures.

    Bay couple's eyewitness account of Notre Dame inferno

    premium_icon Bay couple's eyewitness account of Notre Dame inferno

    News Couple shattered to see iconic landmark in flames

    Maryborough prison 100 inmates over capacity

    premium_icon Maryborough prison 100 inmates over capacity

    News The prison is more than 100 prisoners over capacity.

    • 18th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
    Renewed call for prison farm in Maryborough region

    premium_icon Renewed call for prison farm in Maryborough region

    News Low risk offenders would benefit from the work, one resident claims