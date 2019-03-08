Man 'horrified' by details of his attack on partner

The Northern Rivers man assaulted his girlfriend's partner, then his own partner.

Scott Powick

A CASINO man who punched his partner and stomped on her chest has been jailed.

The 39-year-old had been refused bail for some 140 days before his recent sentencing at Lismore Local Court.

He had pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic violence-related assault occasioning actual bodily harm, first on his daughter's partner - who he did not like - then on his own partner.

The first attack unfolded late on the night of July 27 last year in Goonellabah, when he attacked his daughter's partner with a knife.

The man was left with a 10mm wound to the left eye and 20mm laceration on his foot.

In the second assault, witnesses saw the man punch his partner in the head, knocking her to the ground, on a Casino street shortly before 9pm on December 11.

He dragged the woman behind a fence, and was witnessed stomping on her torso.

When police arrived, there was blood coming from her mouth and swelling to her face.

The man's solicitor Eddie Lloyd told the court there was "an element of provocation" in the first assault.

"He did not want him near his daughter," she said.

She said the second assault was "more serious" and that her client was "horrified" with the details of the attack.

She said the man had contacted a rehabilitation facility with the hope of getting help.

"The application can't progress further until he is released from custody," she said.

Ms Lloyd told Magistrate David Heilpern of her client's "chronic" history of substance abuse, which included a period where he was consuming two litres of alcohol a day.

The court heard he had began using the drug ice four years ago.

"Substance abuse has been a factor in his offending," Ms Lloyd said.

"He's done over 20 years in jail.

"Clearly, jail is not having the deterrent effect."

The court also heard of the man's childhood which was marred with violence and substance abuse.

"He has just battled through life, your honour," Ms Lloyd said.

"He's had no security or stability."

She said her client was "realistic" there was a "long road ahead" in his recovery.

But she argued his end goal would be better reached outside of prison.

"Rehabilitation is, in the long term, what's going to protect the community," she said.

Mr Heilpern said the man had "every opportunity to attend rehabilitation" while on bail for the first assault.

"During the five month period between the first and second matters, there are significant periods when he was at liberty," he said.

He said the court had placed "considerable trust" in the man before he assaulted his partner.

Mr Heilpern said the man's sentencing assessment report was "favourable" and showed "a great deal of insight into his offending".

"When drunk, he's another person altogether and no doubt the demons of his childhood come to the fore," he said.

He said it was "the court's duty is to impose a sentence that fits the crime".

He sentenced the man to two years' prison with an 18 month non-parole period, which ends on March 17, 2020.