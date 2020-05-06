CAST OUT: Fishing for fun as restrictions are eased

By Andrew Chorley, Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

WHAT a run of weather we have had of late, typical of this time of year we have had some glass outs and great fishing.

Now that restrictions were eased from May 2, anglers can now fish for fun not just essential food gathering.

Please keep in mind social distancing and keep up to date with the latest information regarding COVID-19.

Burrum

In the Burrum there has been reports of a few prawns in the Gregory but hard work at times. Whiting were good over the bigger tides with working the mid reaches of the river a better option for a feed of whiting this week. Out the front school mackerel have been found on the 8 mile with golden trevally and longtail tuna also about.

Wide Grounds

On the wide grounds scarlets, coral trout, snapper, hussar and parrot have been reported. Crews that ventured over Break Sea Spit were rewarded with some great reef fishing outside. Spanish mackerel and wahoo were also reported from the Outside waters.

Local Reefs

On the local reefs grass sweetlip, coral trout , cod and blackall were reported. Live baits have been best for the coral trout with soft plastics worked over the shallow reefs also effective. Around the islands queenfish, golden trevally and mid size GT;s have been taking poppers and soft plastics. Squid have also been about with the shallows around the islands producing along with the weed beds on the flats of Fraser Island.

Sandy Strait

Whiting can also be found on the flats on the western side of Fraser Island, live yabbies have been getting the best results. Salmon have been patchy in the Mary River system with anglers using live baits getting the best results. Grunter and flathead have also been reported from the Mary River system.

Urangan Pier

Off the Urangan Pier bream, whiting, flathead have been the most consistent catches.

Out the end the queenfish, golden trevally and broad bar mackerel have been reported with live herring getting the best results.