Cast your vote for Bay fishing supplies store in competition

A LOCAL fishing supplies business could reel in the title of Australia's Best Bait and Tackle Store... but they need your help.

Fisho's Tackle World Hervey Bay, which has been in operation for about 40 years, is a finalist in the national awards organised by the Australian Fishing Trade Association.

The winner will be chosen by the public with a poll online now, but voting will close on Wednesday.

Store owner and passionate fisherman Bane Radosevic hopes the public will get behind the family-run business and bring in the ultimate catch.

With winter well into force, he said reef fishing was the current trend highlighted by a solid supply of snapper.

From whiting to blue marlin, the store's range includes equipment to help keen fishermen capture whatever their hearts are set on.

"Reef fishing is great all year round but with the colder weather, sharks have eased off a lot," Mr Radosevic said.

"Shimano, which is the biggest brand in fishing gear, is dominating sales."

With a staff roster consisting of eager fishermen, Mr Radosevic said the team was passionate about providing professional advice.

For those just looking to dig their hands into fishing, a basic set-up can cost $30 but those looking for top-of-the-line gear have plenty of options in store too.

"We are proud of our range which has simple items to those with a bigger budget," he said.

"To start fishing, all you need is a rod reel, lining, and a tackle pack."

To vote for Fisho's Tackle World Hervey Bay in the Australia's Best Bait and Tackle Store competition, go here.