CASTING A LINE: Revamped ramp ready for anglers, boaties

Maryborough Angler Edward Harcla casts off from the new boat ramp in South St. He says the new development is much better than the previous car park and ramp. Blake Antrobus

AFTER complaints of unsafe boat launching and constant potholes forming in the nearby carpark, the new South St Boat Ramp is ready for use.

Major upgrades at the Maryborough boat ramp, which include resurfacing the car park, stormwater drainage and landscaping and building new parks, have come to a conclusion.

The new Mary River site now boasts 23 car and trailer parking spaces, another 18 car spaces including two disabled spaces and four rigging bays.

It was funded with a $390,328 grant from the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council invested another $390,327.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said the improvements would make it easier for boaties to get in and out of the water and improve parking for keen anglers.

"The council put in a very strong application... those applications cover off on how needed a project is,” Mr O'Brien said.

"We're really satisfied that this will satisfy a great need in the community, here in Maryborough.

Councillor Denis Chapman said the project was sorely needed due to the prevalence of fishing down by the Mary River.

"What we originally had here was a boat ramp with just a grass car park, it was always getting potholes in the areas where boats were pulling up,” Cr Chapman said.

"It's fixed the drainage problem we had in a hollow down here, one of the main reasons we were getting those potholes.

"I was here the other day, there was a gentleman down here with his three grandkids: he was able to come down here safely, launch his boat, tie his boat up at the pontoon while the three grandkids were at the top of the ramp.”

It's a welcome change for Maryborough angler Edward Harcla, who has been casting his rod from the ramp for the last three years.

He said the upgrades made it much better, having seen the mess that was made in the car park from the old potholes and debris.