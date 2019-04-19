CAT CHAOS: Kitten boom blamed on irresponsible pet owners

KITTEN EPIDEMIC: Maryborough Animal Refuge president Maureen England with some of the cats and kittens in their care.

KITTEN EPIDEMIC: Maryborough Animal Refuge president Maureen England with some of the cats and kittens in their care. Alistair Brightman

A KITTEN boom caused by irresponsible pet owners has resulted in Fraser Coast shelters and pounds filling with felines.

More than 50 kittens are currently in care at the Maryborough Animal Refuge as volunteers struggle to meet demands.

And it's not even the prime cat breeding season.

Animal lover Maureen England, who is the refuge's president, said now would be a good time to adopt a kitten for those who had been thinking about it.

"We are absolutely full with cats,” Ms England said.

"Recently we took in about 20 kittens from the Hervey Bay pound.”

The council-run Fraser Coast Adoption Centre in Urangan is currently over capacity, with kittens accounting for a large percentage of animals.

"It's disappointing people are still not getting their animals desexed,” Ms England said.

"If impounded, poor little kittens face very uncertain futures.

"They may become feral or have unhappy lives.”

For Fraser Coast residents not in the position to adopt but wanting to help make a difference, there is an opportunity to become a volunteer with the refuge.

Ms England became a volunteer when she retired three-and-a-half years ago, initially starting out as a cleaner and dog walker.

Interested volunteers need to be aware that hanging out with the animals isn't the only criteria.

Ms England said volunteers should be committed and show-up when they promise, as well as not being afraid to get their hands dirty.

A policy of the refuge is to never euthanise their resident animals, unless they are ill.

Instead, they work to find animals a new home, no matter how long it takes.

To enquire about adopting an animal or becoming a volunteer, call the Maryborough Animal Refuge on 4123 1712.