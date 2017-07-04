Cat fight ends up in court

A DISPUTE over the custody of his cats has landed a Glenwood man before Maryborough Magistrates Court.



The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.



Police prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll said the man sent a series of text messages to his former partner, with whom he shared two children.



Sgt Stagoll said the texts were sent to "antagonise" the aggrieved.



Later on the same day, the man, 43, attended the home of his former partner to collect his mail and his cats.



The court heard the man spoke abusively to his former partner, telling her "thanks for f**king me around with the cats".



He then gave her the middle finger.



Duty lawyer Natasha Schumacher told the court that the man had difficulty getting in touch with the aggrieved to discuss what would happen with the cats.



She said his resulting behaviour was "out of character".



Ms Schumacher said her client had entered an early plea of guilty.



The man was fined $450.

