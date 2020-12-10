Cat killing and stalking: Instagram star’s undoing revealed

A wildlife carer and social media “celebrity” who slowly tortured and killed a cat before stringing it up to a man’s car has offered a bizarre explanation

A ONE-time wildlife carer and social media "celebrity" who slowly tortured and killed a cat before stringing it up to a man's car has claimed he was high on his sleep medication and has little memory of the incident.

Kodie Love, 24, was handed a 12-month jail sentence in the Cairns District Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to an "unusual" series of offences which included serious animal cruelty, two counts of stalking, three counts of child exploitation material possession, stealing and breaching bail.

The offending occurred over a year between August last year and October.

Cat killer and stalker Kodie Love (left) leaves Cairns court.



The court heard he used a trap to catch the cat, which belonged to a neighbour, at his Kewarra Beach home last year, leaving it there for several hours in the hot sun, hosing it, then killing it.

He then strung it up to the car of a Trinity Beach man, then took to his Masked Hunter Instagram page, which has more than 2000 followers, to give personal details of the man and say it was "really hard not to go murder some c----".

Mr Love said he killed the cat because he considered them pests who hurt native wildlife but had little memory of the stalking.

"I don't remember doing it because I was abusing my sleep medication," he said.

"I regret doing it, it was a stupid decision."

Crown prosecutor Eddie Coker said the effect on the victim had been "profound".

Police seized electronic devices from his house and found eight images of child exploitation material.

Kewarra Beach man Kodie Love, 24, has an Instagram following of more than 2000 people.

The court heard then six months later he began stalking a Kuranda man he sold a car to, flying a drone over his house and workplace, making threats, then breaching a court-ordered social media ban to pose as his partner online and threaten to break the man's legs with a baseball bat.

"It is a rather unusual set of offences," Judge Anthony Rafter.

Defence barrister Joseph Jacobs said Love regretted his actions and was suffering bouts of anger after injuring his back in 2018.

"He became angry with the world, he became very angry, very quickly at very small things," he said.

The court heard he had served 55 days behind bars and would need to serve four months before being released on probation for a year.

Originally published as Cat killing, stalking, child porn: Instagram star's undoing revealed