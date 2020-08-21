‘Catastrophic jobs failure’: Coast has worst rates in state

LNP Deputy Leader and Shadow Treasurer pictured addressing the media at Teralba Park, Brisbane 14th of August 2020. Tim discussed why the Palaszczuk Labor Government launched a cynical attack on freedom of the press in Queensland. (Image/Josh Woning)

LNP Deputy Leader and Shadow Treasurer pictured addressing the media at Teralba Park, Brisbane 14th of August 2020. Tim discussed why the Palaszczuk Labor Government launched a cynical attack on freedom of the press in Queensland. (Image/Josh Woning)

IT'S official.

The Wide Bay has the highest unemployment rate in Queensland.

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics released today showed Wide Bay at a jobless rate of 10.8%, an increase of 3.4%.

4300 locals were added to the unemployment queue in one year for a total of 13,200.

The youth unemployment rate of 25.6% is the second highest in Queensland and rose by 7.1% in 12 months.

Politicians were quick to play the blame game.

LNP Deputy Leader and Shadow Treasurer Tim Mander accused the State Government of a"catastrophic jobs failure" in the Wide Bay and said it was a result of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's "weak leadership".

"Before coronavirus Queensland had the highest unemployment in the nation and nothing has changed," Mr Mander said.

"For Labor to cancel a State Budget in an election year and in the middle of a recession is economically reckless and the Wide Bay is paying a hefty price.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk was the last premier to announce an economic stimulus package but was the first and only Premier to cancel her budget.

"Only the LNP has a plan to stimulate the economy, create a decade of secure jobs and drag Queensland out of this recession.

"We will start work on the drought busting New Bradfield Scheme a major new economic driver for Queensland, invest in new infrastructure to create more jobs and stimulate the economy and we will guarantee no new taxes.

"A Deb Frecklington LNP will establish an Economic Recovery Agency, which will be headed by the new Co-ordinator-General, to kickstart major stimulus projects.

"Our plan for a stronger economy and secure jobs is based on the four foundations; investing for growth, unleashing Queensland industry, supercharging the regions and securing our children's future.

"We'll help our farmers battling the drought with a 20 per cent reduction of their water costs and we'll introduce retail competition in the electricity market saving families $300 annually."

Minister Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman said she knew Queenslanders had been doing it tough during the global pandemic, which had devastated economies across the world.

"We know apprentices and trainees will play a vital role in the regions recovery," she said.

"That's why we continue to invest in jobs and skills for Queenslanders in Wide Bay including our $70 million boost to our Back to Work program which has supported 4100 locals into jobs and we have introduced a new $20,000 boost to take on an apprentice or trainee.

"Our Skilling Queenslanders for Work program has seen more than 3000 participants in Central Queensland have gone onto get a job from the initiative."