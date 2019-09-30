Catch and release at centre of family fishing competition

FUN IN THE SUN: Zach Semgreen, 12, Hugo Lucas, 9, and Noah Semgreen, 9, with Taylor Jo Reid, 9, and Carter Reid, 7.

FUN IN THE SUN: Zach Semgreen, 12, Hugo Lucas, 9, and Noah Semgreen, 9, with Taylor Jo Reid, 9, and Carter Reid, 7. Cody Fox

PLENTY of fish were caught at Toogoom Family Fishing Competition, but most of them made it back into the water.

Andrew Mizon, president of Toogoom Fishing Club, said the event had always prided itself on its commitment to sustainability.

"The catch and release rate was over 70 per cent,” he said.

"Those were released alive back into the creek.

"A sustainable event, that's what we promote.”

Mr Mizon said it had been well attended with numbers up on last year.

About 360 people had signed up to take part in the event, he said.

"Everyone's having a ball, absolutely having a ball,” he said.”

Lots of different types of fish were caught during the event as well, which ran from Friday until yesterday.

Whiting bream, a few mangrove jacks and mackerel had been caught over the course of the weekend.

Mr Mizon said Toogoom looked forward to the competition every year.

"It's a big community event,” he said.

"People come from Mackay and up from Brisbane to fish in the competition.”

The event has been running for about 15 years, but had a small break at one point, Mr Mizon said.

This year was the third year in a row for the event since it returned to the annual calendar.