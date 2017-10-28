Catch the Shark before he escapes the Bay

SHARK: Entrepreneur Steve Baxter from Shark Tank will visit Hervey Bay on November 2.

TIME is running out to secure your ticket to see celebrity Shark Steve Baxter in the Bay.

Well-known for his role on Channel 10's Shark Tank, Mr Baxter is the newly appointed Queensland Chief Entrepreneur.

With his new role, Mr Baxter will speak to aspiring entrepreneurs and share the secrets to becoming a success in what you aspire to be.

The event, hosted by Berwin, will include several guest speakers all sharing their experience in the entrepreneurial world.

However, Monday is the final day you can buy tickets.

Mr Baxter told the Chronicle the hardest part about entrepreneurship was starting.

He said it was important to break free and take risks.

"The first starting decision is the toughest," he said.

"You have to get through (the fear), get an education, get an understanding about business and test the theory you have."

Steve Baxter will speak at the Oceans Resort and Spa on November 2 from 12.30 to 2pm.

Tickets are $30.

You can buy tickets at the website www.frasercoasttickets.com.au/event/5946.