Catching public transport on Coast about to get easier

FOUR new and seven upgraded bus shelters will give Fraser Coast residents easier public transport access.

This is the promise from Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders, who welcomed more than $190,000 of State Government funding, to be invested in bus shelters.

He said the Fraser Coast Regional Council received the funding under the Bus Stop Shelter and Passenger Transport Accessible Infrastructure programs.

“Public transport plays an important role in the lives of many locals, particularly those older members of our community who no longer drive,” Mr Saunders said.

“Whether it’s hopping on the bus to work or catching a train to visit loved ones, a strong transport network is one that is accessible and connected.

“These upgrades and new constructions will ensure no matter the season, locals can get to where they need to go comfortably.”

The bus shelter upgrades will be carried out at Churchill St, Russell St, Ariadne St and O’Regan Creek Rd.

Transport minister Mark Bailey said almost 300 new shelters will be installed across Queensland in the upcoming financial year.

“We understand the importance of providing shade at bus stops, with more than 370 new shelters installed in 2019-20,” he said.

“More than 475 bus stops will also be upgraded across 16 local government areas throughout the state.”

All existing bus stops must be accessible to all users by the end of 2022, a target which has been set out in the Commonwealth Disability Standards for Accessible Public Transport 2002.