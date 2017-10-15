23°
Catherine is McHappy to make a difference

McDonalds Maryborough's McHappy Day had Catherine Bell and Annie Perets serving Big Macs.
Blake Antrobus
by

KNOWING she's making a difference in the lives of sick kids is more than enough of a reason for McDonalds employee Catherine Bell to keep smiling.

More than 1000 people came through the doors of the Maryborough and Hervey Bay restaurants for McHappy Day, held in support of seriously ill children.

Maryborough McDonalds manager Nathan Dyke said about $6000 was raised.

Mr Dyke, who visited the new Ronald McDonald House in Brisbane, said it was great to make a difference in the lives of the children.

"We had people in Maryborough who have used Ronald McDonald houses come in to support us with donations,” Mr Dyke said.

"It's good to see the faces of people who the charity has helped out through the years.”

