Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Catholic Church website hacked amid Cardinal Pell scandal

Crystal Jones
by
26th Feb 2019 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Catholic Church's national website has been hacked in the wake of Cardinal George Pell being found guilty of child sex offences.

The media contact section of their national website appears to have been pre-filled with a message from a "Kip Dooley" with the subject line "Pell".

The message reads: "Your church has spent 2000 years attacking homosexuals whilst your people have carried on molesting children".

It goes on: "This is the height of arrogance and hypocrisy. Your church is dying of a thousand cuts and you carry on with your moral pontificating, it's sickening."

The Catholic Church has been contacted for comment. 

The screenshot of the hacked website.
The screenshot of the hacked website.

More Stories

Show More
catholic church editors picks george pell
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    OPINION: Millennials wrongly accused as 'entitled'

    premium_icon OPINION: Millennials wrongly accused as 'entitled'

    Opinion Muffin Break's general manager Natalie Brennan stirred the pot last week calling Millennials entitled and this is why I don't agree with her.

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Hervey Bay organisation's desperate plea for help

    premium_icon Hervey Bay organisation's desperate plea for help

    News Hervey Bay organisation's desperate plea for help.

    • 26th Feb 2019 10:28 AM
    Cyclone leaves behind dangerous conditions on Fraser Island

    premium_icon Cyclone leaves behind dangerous conditions on Fraser Island

    News The eastern side of the island was battered by the cyclone.

    Preschoolers learn how to speak Japanese at a Bay centre

    premium_icon Preschoolers learn how to speak Japanese at a Bay centre

    Community Children as young as three are learning to speak Japanese.