Cats captain waiting on four-quarter performance

Melissa Hickey of the Cats attempts to mark the ball during the Round 3 AFLW match between the Geelong Cats and the Adelaide Crows at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong.

GEELONG skipper Melissa Hickey is not one for cliches, but she says the team’s ability to “stick to the processes” is what will give it the best chance of playing finals football this season.

After going winless through the first three rounds, the Cats righted the ship with a 22-point win over Conference A rivals Richmond at the weekend.

Hickey said the big win over the Tigers “took the pressure off a little bit” after the Cats previously dropped “pretty gettable” games to Fremantle, Brisbane and Adelaide.

“Our leanings from the first season were you can’t get too up and down throughout the season. You shouldn’t be able to tell week to week whether we’ve won or lost and I feel like we’ve been good at doing that,” the skipper said.

“Our first three games were all pretty gettable – we just haven’t been able to put together that four-quarter performance just yet.”

Even against Richmond the Cats held a game-high 41-point lead midway through the third term before allowing the Tigers to kick four straight goals and claw back into the contest.

“If I’m being honest we probably walked off against Adelaide (the week before) feeling more content than we did on the weekend, because we had such a lapse in the third quarter,” Hickey said.

Geelong AFLW captain Melissa Hickey. Photo: Dylan Burns

But the 2017 All-Australian has seen enough from her side in year two to know it has risen “to the next level” and a four-quarter showing is not far away.

“People outside the club (are) saying the way we move the ball is some of the best across the league,” Hickey said.

“We've got a really young midfield group that has been able to dominate teams and a backline that has stood up well – and I think we’re playing some really good, attacking footy.”

Though the pressure valve was released slightly with the win over Richmond, a loss to the Suns tomorrow night would quickly tighten the screws once again as the season comes to a close.

Hickey said the Cats were well aware of what was at stake and had primed themselves to put in their best performance of the season against the Suns in Mackay.

“It's crucial I think. (A loss) probably doesn’t rule us out, but (a win) obviously helps our chances,” she said.

“It’s a pretty even ladder in our conference I think. From third to us (in sixth) there is only one game difference.”