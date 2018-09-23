Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Truck rollover 10km east of Brooweena
News

Cattle escape after truck rollover west of Maryborough

Jessica Lamb
by
23rd Sep 2018 1:12 PM

A MARYBOROUGH couple has been taken to hospital after a cattle truck rollover. 

The truck was carrying 13 head of cattle before it rolled along Maryborough Biggenden Rd, 10km east of Brooweena, about 11am.

Police and fire crews arrived on the scene to free the couple, who are in their 60s, from the wreck before paramedics transported them to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The couple's family and emergency personnel then turned their attention to trying to locate the 13 calves that had escaped from the cattle truck and ran from the scene of the accident. 

The Chronicle understands the man suffered minor lacerations and the woman complained of lower back pain.

The couple was travelling west towards Biggenden.

Maryborough Biggenden Rd was reduced to one lane for 20 minutes before reopening. 

breaking editors picks fcemergency fraser coast maryborough rollover
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Nominations to close for newest awards

    Nominations to close for newest awards

    Sport Fraser Coast's winter sports grand finals are in the books but there's another chance to honour your favourite and most deserving local premier teams

    UPDATE: Woolooga-Sexton blaze contained, embers still burn

    UPDATE: Woolooga-Sexton blaze contained, embers still burn

    News Firefighters continue to monitor the fire and its remnants.

    Petition calls for council to lower general rates cost

    premium_icon Petition calls for council to lower general rates cost

    Council News The petition has garnered hundreds of signatures

    Local Partners