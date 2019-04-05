Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Footage from the scene of a rollover 80km north-east of Roma
Breaking

VIDEO: Dozens of cattle killed, driver hurt after rollover

Ellen Ransley
by
5th Apr 2019 11:45 AM | Updated: 2:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.30pm: A male truck driver has been transported to Roma Hospital after a serious truck rollover 80km north-east of Roma.

It is believed the truck had lost control coming around the bend before colliding with a tree.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the male patient was assessed on scene for muscular skeletal injuries.

It is believed 60 cattle have been released and dozens of injured cattle at the scene have had to be shot.

Photos
View Gallery

EARLIER:

A B-Double truck has rolled over on the Roma-Taroom Road, with dozens of cattle strewn across the road.

The incident occurred about 10.30 this morning approximately 80km north-east of Roma on the Roma-Taroom road.

It is believed the truck had lost control coming around the bend before colliding with a tree.

Police, Ambulance and Fire services are attending the scene, with the driver said to be conscious.

The Western Star understands injured cattle are strewn across the road.

 

 

WANT TO SEE EXCLUSIVE SUBSCRIBER CONTENT? MAKE SURE YOU JOIN OUR NEW FACEBOOK GROUP.

More Stories

cattle editors picks maranoa qps truck rollover
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    CONTROVERSY: M'boro MP weighs in on electric car project

    premium_icon CONTROVERSY: M'boro MP weighs in on electric car project

    Politics Mr McGarvie said that was untrue, telling the Chronicle the Queensland Government had been provided with a detailed business case

    • 5th Apr 2019 3:00 PM
    Voting change rules snubbed at Local Govt meeting

    premium_icon Voting change rules snubbed at Local Govt meeting

    News The State Govt proposals have been overwhelmingly rejected

    ANNIVERSARY: Howard couple tells of 60 years of love

    premium_icon ANNIVERSARY: Howard couple tells of 60 years of love

    News Her name was Daphne and she was 16 years old.

    BUDGET: Two Fraser Coast roads set to get upgrade

    premium_icon BUDGET: Two Fraser Coast roads set to get upgrade

    News Flood-proofing the Pialba-Torbanlea Rd was also vital, he said.