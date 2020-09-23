CAUGHT: Two fined after filming themselves feeding dingoes

TWO Gold Coast men have been fined after feeding dingoes on Fraser Island.

In July, investigative officers from the Department of Environment and Science and Queensland police officers executed a warrant, seizing phones and downloading social media vision and photographs.

Vision seized by DES allegedly shows the offenders filming themselves unlawfully feeding dingoes, and unlawfully entering a restricted area.

The offences occurred in March 2020.

One man received a $2135 fine for intentionally feeding or disturbing dingoes and a $400 fine for entering a prohibited area.

The other man received a $2135 fine for intentionally feeding or disturbing dingoes and a $667 pin for the unlawful lighting of fires.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers have zero tolerance for people who feed or interfere with dingoes.

Visitors and residents on K'gari are reminded that QPWS rangers don't have to be present for a person to be fined for dingo offences, as members of the public and tour group operators regularly provide rangers with information, including photos and videos.

People are reminded to be dingo safe and not to feed or interact with dingoes, as this may contribute to their habituation and may have consequences.

Dingoes that lose their natural wariness of people and become habituated may become aggressive while seeking food.

People are encouraged to report any negative dingo encounters to a QPWS ranger or to phone 4127 9150 or email dingo.ranger@des.qld.gov.au as soon as possible.

