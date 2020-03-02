CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Masked offenders target Bay league club

CCTV footage captured masked intruders trying to break into the Hervey Bay Seagulls clubhouse.

MASKED figures, lurking in the darkness around the headquarters of a volunteer-run sports club, trying every door as they attempt to force their way inside.

This was the creepy scene caught by Hervey Bay Seagulls' CCTV system on Saturday night.

Three unidentified young men covered their faces with makeshift masks and used their shirts to keep fingerprints off door handles.

Eventually, they kicked in an upstairs door and headed inside the Bideford St building about 8pm, Seagulls president Gry Togo said.

While nothing was stolen, it was the last thing the embattled club needed.

"The club is in a good place at the moment as we plan for the new season and this is a setback we don't need," Mr Togo said.

"It is not the first time this has happened to our club over the last couple of years, and it is very disheartening," he said.

"We will have to replace the door frame and locks."

The club is currently rebuilding after several well-publicised setbacks over the past few seasons.

This includes the Seagulls' former treasurer stealing $17,000 - a crime for which Shona Lee Divljak, 46, last year received a 15 month suspended sentence.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared nothing had been stolen and no arrests had been made at this stage.

CCTV footage has been handed over to the police and investigation are ongoing.

To contact the police with information, please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.