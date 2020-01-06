Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An in-car video camera has captured the terrifying moment a passenger pulls a large knife on a southeast Queensland taxi driver and attempted to rob him.
An in-car video camera has captured the terrifying moment a passenger pulls a large knife on a southeast Queensland taxi driver and attempted to rob him.
Crime

Caught on camera: Moment man pulls knife on taxi driver

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
6th Jan 2020 2:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have released CCTV footage of a man who has been at large for over a month after attempting to rob his taxi driver at knifepoint in Logan last December.

The footage shows the man retrieving a large knife from his backpack, covering his face then repeatedly threatening the taxi driver with stabbing motions.

The masked man is seen grabbing the driver before fleeing the vehicle. Image: supplied, Queensland Police Service.
The masked man is seen grabbing the driver before fleeing the vehicle. Image: supplied, Queensland Police Service.

It is believed the man was picked up from Inala shopping centre, at around 12.50pm on December 5th.

He was driven more than 23 kilometres to Carnation St, at Waterford West where he a pulled a knife on his 54-year-old driver.

The man produced a large knife from his backpack. Image: supplied, Queensland Police Service.
The man produced a large knife from his backpack. Image: supplied, Queensland Police Service.

The man fled the vehicle after the driver sounded the horn.

Police believe the offender is between 18 and 20 years of age.

He was last seen running towards an intersection between Sunflower Street and Lavender Street at Waterford West.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

armed robbery crime police taxi

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HISTORY: M’boro changed rail industry forever

        premium_icon HISTORY: M’boro changed rail industry forever

        News Maryborough has a very proud industrial heritage, one aspect of which is the production of locomotives

        Hervey Bay icon to be demolished today

        premium_icon Hervey Bay icon to be demolished today

        News "Its replacement will be an even bigger asset to the community."

        Woman airlifted off Fraser after possible Irukandji sting

        premium_icon Woman airlifted off Fraser after possible Irukandji sting

        Breaking A woman has been airlifted off Fraser Island

        Hyne workers at ready as fire threatens sister mill

        premium_icon Hyne workers at ready as fire threatens sister mill

        Business With a bushfire breaking out in the township, some staff members have already lost...