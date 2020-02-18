Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are still piecing together the moments before a man was found dead in unit fire, leaving behind seven grandkids and a beloved dog who escaped the blaze.
Police are still piecing together the moments before a man was found dead in unit fire, leaving behind seven grandkids and a beloved dog who escaped the blaze.
News

Cause of fire that killed grandad a mystery

Shayla Bulloch
by and SHAYLA BULLOCH
18th Feb 2020 4:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are still piecing together the moments before a Townsville man was found dead in unit fire, leaving behind seven grandkids and a beloved dog who escaped the blaze.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said the exact cause of the fire at the Orchid St unit on Sunday night was unknown due to the extensive damage caused.

"There's no clear cut explanation yet," she said.

Peter Murray, 71, died in a blaze on Orchid St, Cranbrook. He was a former firefighter
Peter Murray, 71, died in a blaze on Orchid St, Cranbrook. He was a former firefighter

Peter Murray, 71, was found dead inside his Cranbrook unit just after midnight after neighbours woke to loud bangs from a fire engulfing his unit.

His family told the Bulletin that Peter, a former firefighter, was found with a fire extinguisher beside his body.

Peter's dog 'Rocky' escaped the flames.

Unit fire in Orchid Street, Cranbrook. Picture: Evan Morgan
Unit fire in Orchid Street, Cranbrook. Picture: Evan Morgan

The spokeswoman said it was also unclear where the fire started inside the unit.

Police were still investigating.

fire death peter murray

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Esky killers ‘should get 10 years’ for brutal inhumane death

        premium_icon Esky killers ‘should get 10 years’ for brutal inhumane death

        Crime Three men who subjected slain father Shaun Barker to brutal acts of violence will be resentenced after their murder convictions were downgraded to manslaughter.

        • 18th Feb 2020 4:01 PM
        Howard man busted for drink driving

        premium_icon Howard man busted for drink driving

        News Howard Police and the Maryborough Dog Squad patrolled the area to locate the man

        • 18th Feb 2020 3:55 PM
        Pair behind wild joy ride cop prison terms

        Pair behind wild joy ride cop prison terms

        Crime Man and woman plead guilty to joy ride offences.

        RSL course on suicide awareness

        RSL course on suicide awareness

        News Hervey Bay RSL hosted a suicide prevention course with the goal of bringing...