A number of traffic lights are out along Boat Harbour Drive causing driver confusion.

If you are on you way to school or work remember to take extra cation.

The lights affect include the intersections between Bideford St, Torquay and Main St, Pialba.

The Chronicle understands a technician has been contacted to fix the issue.