BAILS FLY: John Kosmitis aknocks the bails off in an attempted runout in the A Grade semi final.
Cricket

Cavaliers stump Bushrangers

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
25th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
CRICKET: The finalists for the Fraser Coast Cricket grand finals have been decided after Saturdays preliminary finals played in Hervey Bay.

In A grade Cavaliers won through after defeating Bushrangers with 4.5 overs to spare.

Chasing a total of 143 set by Bushrangers, Cavaliers opener John Kosmidis was the main destroyer scoring 83 runs from 107 balls.

The opening batsman was left to steer the team forward after his opening partner was dismissed for a duck.

Kosmidis also secured a wicket in the Bushrangers innings to prove himself the most valuable player for Cavaliers on the day.

Bushrangers completed their allotted 40 overs finishing on 7/143 with the highest scoring batsmen hitting 31 runs off 56 balls.

In the reserve grade preliminary final Bay Power proved to strong for Bushrangers winning by 59 runs.

Bay Power set a total of 165 runs that proved to hard for Bushrangers to chase down.

The Bay Power openers set the team up for the win scoring 111 runs between them.

Bushrangers lost regular wickets with the final wicket falling when the total was on 106.

Next week sees the culmination of the 40 over season with Past Grammars against Cavaliers on Newton Oval number one in Maryborough in the A grade final.

Tinana will do battle against Bay Power on Newtown Oval number two.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

