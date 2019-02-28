CBD land sought for new M'boro admin building

LAND AHOY: Fraser Coast council has called for expressions of interest for the sale of CBD land that could be used for a new administration centre.

A NEW home in the Heritage City is one step closer for the council.

After ongoing debates on the future of the administration building in Maryborough, the council has called for expressions of interest from landowners for the sale of land in the CBD to establish a new admin centre.

Should the council find suitable tenders, the new building could lead to renewed economic interest in the Maryborough CBD.

Councillors voted unanimously to call for the expressions at yesterday's council meeting.

It follows an engineering report revealing the old building had reached the end of its working life and highlighting issues with asbestos and electrical wiring in the building.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the move was an exciting step forward for the Maryborough community.

He said the new building would allow staff closer proximity to shops and businesses where they could spend money.

"Overall, it's a step we have to take and it will be a pretty historic decision in the future,” Cr Sanderson said.

The Maryborough admin building was closed at the end of December 2017. Staff have since worked out of a temporary office in Adelaide St.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the council wanted to maintain a presence in the town's CBD but said all options were on the table.

"The Maryborough library also needs major work so it is possible that a new building could include a new library as well as space for admin staff,” Cr Seymour said.

"We could potentially move into an existing building, or this might be an opportunity for landowners to redevelop an existing building.”