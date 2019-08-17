Menu
Crime

CBD stabbing suspect Mert Ney charged with murder

by Janet Fife-Yeomans
17th Aug 2019 6:39 AM
The 20-year-old man accused of Sydney's knife rampage on Tuesday has been released from hospital and formally with murder.

Mert Ney, of Marayong, was arrested after allegedly killing sex worker Michaela Dunn in a Clarence St unit in the CBD before allegedly stabbing office worker Linda Bo at a nearby hotel.

Mert Ney was arrested and taken to hospital after being detained by members of the public on Tuesday. Picture: AAP
He allegedly threatened several other people with a bloodied knife, climbed on the roof of a passing car and shouted religious slogans before he was chased through the streets and restrained by a number of bystanders until police arrived.

Ney was arrested and taken to the Royal Prince Alfred hospital for treatment.

On Friday he was released and transferred to Surry Hills police station just after midday.

He was charged with murder, attempted murder, wounding a person, intentionally choking a person and common assault.

Ney's family reported him missing following a domestic dispute last week. Ney discharged himself from Blacktown Hospital after a drug overdose. He was later granted emergency housing by the department of communities and justice.

NSW health authorities are reviewing care and treatment decisions in the lead-up to the alleged attacks.

NSW Police have not classed the attack as a terrorist incident and have not identified any links to terrorist organisations.

Ney was treated at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital under police guard. Picture: Christian Gilles
