CBD upgrade forges ahead after major gas leak

A gas leak in Maryborough on Monday hasn't impacted CBD works planned for the city, councillor Daniel Sanderson says Alistair Brightman

A RUPTURED gas main in the heart of the Heritage City hasn't delayed CBD revitalisation works, a Fraser Coast councillor says.

Maryborough's town centre was put into lockdown for several hours at noon on Monday after an excavator, contracted for council work, accidentally struck a gas main.

Speaking to the Chronicle, councillor Daniel Sanderson said the incident had not impacted scheduled works on the CBD between Adelaide to Lennox Sts.

"We haven't been advised of anything otherwise," Cr Sanderson said.

"If that happens, the community will be advised at that time."

Cr Sanderson said the project was still on track and the incident did not detract from the council's extensive works in the area.

In July, the council announced a $2.5 million makeover of the road and footpaths of Kent St.

Work was also scheduled in front of the City Hall, between Adelaide and Lennox streets and in a small area west of the Kent and Lennox St intersection.

"It's very similar to what's been seen in the areas that have been done: new aggregates on the footpaths, artworks and public art... (and) more green spaces," Cr Sanderson said.

"Depending on the areas, we want to make sure we keep green space in our city."

Previous stages have included a reconstruction of Bazaar St and work on roads from Ellena to Kent streets.

While acknowledging the interruptions some businesses were experiencing with the current scope of works, Cr Sanderson said the wait was worth it.

"There's never a good time, but as a council we always want to work with our business community," he said.