Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Into Love shop thefts
News

CCTV: Adult shop calls for shoplifters to pay up

Crystal Jones
by
29th Sep 2019 2:35 PM | Updated: 4:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL business is calling for people to come forward and pay for items they were seen taking. 

Four people entered the Into Love store on Walker St around 11am today. 

The store's owners say the people took numerous items without paying, before leaving in a car. 

The local business said it was sickening that people could take items from a local business. 

In one CCTV video, a man can be seen taking an item before placing it down his pants directly in view of the camera.

To see videos in clearer resolution, head to https://www.facebook.com/intolovebundaberg.

The people entered the store and then left with items they hadn't paid for.
The people entered the store and then left with items they hadn't paid for.
adult store cctv editors picks into love shoplifters theft
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'WHITE DOGS': Police shouldn't cop it for sins of past,others

    premium_icon 'WHITE DOGS': Police shouldn't cop it for sins of...

    News While intergenerational trauma may well provide motive - it's not an excuse.

    Last chance to get behind M’boro’s Festival of Redheads

    premium_icon Last chance to get behind M’boro’s Festival of Redheads

    News It’s time to give our festival hopes one last push

    It’s time to stop thinking uni is for everyone

    premium_icon It’s time to stop thinking uni is for everyone

    News Amid a gaping shortage of workers in traditional blue collar occupations

    Hundreds without power on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Hundreds without power on Fraser Coast

    News Hundreds have been left without electricity