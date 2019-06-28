Menu
A 23-year-old man was left with a broken jaw. Picture: NSW Police
News

CCTV captures brutal one-punch attack

by Ben Graham
28th Jun 2019 7:00 PM

As a 23-year-old victim is still in recovery, police have released CCTV footage of a sickening one-punch attack that left him with a broken jaw.

The brutal attack took place at Sydney's Moore Park earlier this month, and cops are urging for the attacker to come forward.

The footage, taken in the Entertainment Quarter on Saturday, June 15 appears to show a 23-year-old man walking with a group of friends.

The victim hit the ground after the attack. Picture: NSW Police
It was then that police say the group of mates were approached by a group of unknown men.

"Following a short verbal exchange, the man and his friends attempted to walk away from them, when the 23-year-old was punched from behind, causing him to fall to the ground," NSW Police said in a statement. "He was then kicked, before the group of men fled the scene."

In the footage the victim can be seen being kicked before he quickly gets back on his feet and his attacker is pulled away by a mate.

The victim suffered a fractured jaw, which required surgery. His treatment is continuing.

Surry Hills Police area commander, Detective Superintendent Gavin Wood, said the incident was unprovoked and cowardly.

The man leaving the scene. Picture: NSW Police
"In anyone's language this was a cowardly assault, that lead to this man undergoing surgery, Supt Wood said.

"We are urging anyone involved to have a conscience and come forward. We will find out who you are, so don't make us come knocking on your door.

"Police believe there would have been witnesses to the assault and we are hoping that someone will come forward to assist as we investigate this vicious assault."

