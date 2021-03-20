Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

CCTV clue in sex attacker hunt

by Caroline Schelle
20th Mar 2021 11:28 AM

Fresh CCTV footage of a man in a grey hoodie has been released in a bid to catch a brazen sex predator who attacked a woman on a path in Melbourne's north.

The assailant grabbed a 37-year-old woman from behind as she walked along a track between Seabrook Reserve and Railway Crescent in Broadmeadows about 7.55pm on December 11 last year.

Investigators were told he sexually assaulted the woman before she was able to break free and fled the scene towards the railway line.

The two crossed paths before the man launched the attack, police said.

Investigators wish to speak to a young man wearing a grey hoodie and face mask over the sexual assault over a woman in Broadmeadows on December 11, 2020.
Investigators wish to speak to a young man wearing a grey hoodie and face mask over the sexual assault over a woman in Broadmeadows on December 11, 2020.

The fresh footage released by the Sexual Crime Squad shows a male walking east along Nicholas Street before he turns left onto Gosford Street in Broadmeadows, moments before the attack.

It shows him looking over his shoulder twice, and lowering his white mask briefly.

Police also released an image of a male, believed to be the same person shown in the footage, at Broadmeadows train station.

Investigators are seeking to speak to the male.

He is caucasian, believed to be a youth or in his late teens, and around 178cm tall with a muscular build and broad shoulders.

At the time he was wearing a grey hooded jumper and black shoes.

Anyone with information has been urged to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as CCTV clue in sex attacker hunt

crime police sex assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Assault' and pregnancies behind 'toxic' relationship

        Premium Content 'Assault' and pregnancies behind 'toxic' relationship

        News The court heard a man accused of violence impregnated two women while he was involved with his partner

        WATCH: Games livestreamed from Fraser Coast invitational

        Premium Content WATCH: Games livestreamed from Fraser Coast invitational

        News A Hervey Bay school is set to host its annual Fraser Coast Invitational Rugby 7s at...

        REVEALED: Coast spots in line for council CCTV

        Premium Content REVEALED: Coast spots in line for council CCTV

        News A council report has revealed the places in need of CCTV installation with the...

        COURT LIST: Mums behaving badly on Coast

        Premium Content COURT LIST: Mums behaving badly on Coast

        News From drug crimes to assaults to domestic violence, here are a list of cases where...