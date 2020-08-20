Menu
Crime

IN COURT: CCTV footage seals deal for phone thief

Carlie Walker
20th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
CCTV footage led to a Maryborough man being sprung for stealing a mobile phone.

Sidney James Marstella, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard the offence happened when a patron at Maryborough RSL left their phone on a bench.

When they returned to collect it, the phone was gone.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the RSL and spoke with Marstella.

He made admissions to taking the phone.

The court heard the 39-year-old went to school at Gympie and had worked at sawmills until he suffered a work-related back injury.

He was seeking employment but his options were limited because of the injury.

Marstella was on parole at the time of committing the offence, the court was told.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said he accepted the crime was opportunistic and Marstella had made full admissions to police.

Marstella was sentenced to four months in prison, wholly suspended, with an operational period of two years.

Convictions were recorded.

