CCTV IMAGES: Search for memorial wilful damage offenders

POLICE are on the hunt for four offenders, after CCTV footage reveals vandalism of the Duncan Chapman Memorial earlier this year.

The video footage shows four people attend the Anzac memorial in Queens Park about 12.20am on January 11 and bash the memorial with rocks.

The offence caused chip marks to the statue's face.

At about the same time, panels along the military trail and an interactive digital screen were also smashed.

Wide Bay Burnett Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said the offence was "very disappointing to see".

"It is very disappointing to see offences like this committed against such important historical memorials in our community," Detective Inspector Pettiford said.

"We are taking this matter very seriously and as part of our investigations, we are now appealing for public assistance to identify those responsible for this disrespectful act."

Police are searching for assistance, asking anyone who may recognise these people to come forward. Picture: Queensland Police

All of those shown in the footage are described as being caucasian in appearance, male and in their teens.

The first is described as having dark hair, wearing a black shirt and long dark pants

The second is described as wearing a patterned blue shirt, dark long pants and a cap.

The third is described as wearing a black shirt, shorts and a cap.

The fourth is described as having dark hair, wearing a white patterned shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information about this matter should contact police immediately.