CCTV in spotlight for murder trial

Supreme Court trial into alleged murder of Charters Towers man Michael McCabe continues as unit complex CCTV in the spotlight

CCTV of cars coming and going from a gated Kirwan unit complex was studied by a jury yesterday, as the Supreme Court trial into the alleged murder of Charters Towers man Michael McCabe continued.

The jury viewed footage of several vehicles caught on CCTV entering and leaving the Kirwan complex between the dates of August 13 and 19, 2015.

According to prosecutors, Mr McCabe was killed on or about August 15, 2015.

Crown Prosecutor Greg Cummings has told the jury that Mr McCabe was assaulted at a Kirwan unit before being stuffed into a car boot and driven to bushland where he was killed.

His body was found in remote bushland near Crystal Creek, north of Townsville, in September that year.

Brent Malcolm Huxley is on trial for his alleged murder.

Leonie Marie Doyle, Mr McCabe's cousin, is charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder.

Matthew Luke Horima Rewha is charged with the unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm while in company.

All three have pleaded not guilty.

The court heard the CCTV was narrowed down by linking footage data to the use of the access code for the defendants unit.

Mr Cummings asked the jury to take notice of some vehicles including blue and white Holden Commodores that were seen in the footage, and the people inside of them.

Detective Sergeant Timothy Byrne, who reviewed the CCTV at the time, was cross-examined by Defence Barrister Harvey Walters, who questioned how many people in the complex had vehicles.

Mr Harvey questioned how many Holden Commodores were in the complex, and the colours of them.

"I can't answer that," Sgt Byrne said. "I came to know the vehicles of interest to our investigation, that's for sure."

The trial continues on Monday.