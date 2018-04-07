Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man trespasses on Tinana property
News

CCTV making big difference in solving crime on Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
by
7th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

BEING captured on CCTV footage while committing a crime is a good way to get caught in real life.

That's the opinion of Fraser Coast police officer Craig Lewis, who has seen many criminals brought to justice thanks to the use of security cameras.

"It's a great tool to use as evidence for placing the person at the scene at the time," he said.

"If the footage shows the person committing the offence, it helps us prove the elements of the offence."

Security footage also helped identify suspects, some of whom were already known to police. Senior Constable Lewis said members of the public also provided assistance with catching out criminals caught red-handed on CCTV.

He said the clothing people wore could also identify a suspect.

"It's a great tool for people to have in their businesses or even in their homes because it does help us identify people," Snr Const Lewis said.

He said when it came to home security, paying for a good system went a long way to providing clear images.

"Spending a little more can really make a difference," he said.

Harvey Norman salesman and technician Robert Giddy said it was easier than people thought to have a home security system put in place, with people able to do the installation themselves.

He said the Maryborough outlet regularly sold devices, which can cost between $200 and $1000.

"We certainly sell a reasonable amount of them," he said.

"People come in and buy them because they are worried about things going missing from their properties and sheds."

Mr Giddy said the kits were as easy to install and set up as the average computer.
 

Related Items

Show More
fccrime fraser coast maryborough tinana
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Farmer wants to be Fraser Coast's next mayor

Farmer wants to be Fraser Coast's next mayor

Council News A fresh face, a new perspective and a unifying voice is needed in the mix of the Fraser Coast Regional Council, according to Tony Pantlin.

OUR SAY: We need to have zero tolerance for scammers

OUR SAY: We need to have zero tolerance for scammers

News I often shared my hatred of scammers.

Convicted sandwich stealing dad back in court for theft

Convicted sandwich stealing dad back in court for theft

Crime Staples, 24, committed more offences since the infamous break-in.

How our sewage shows Queensland's drug scourge

How our sewage shows Queensland's drug scourge

Crime And how MPs want to tackle it

Local Partners