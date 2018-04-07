CCTV making big difference in solving crime on Fraser Coast

BEING captured on CCTV footage while committing a crime is a good way to get caught in real life.



That's the opinion of Fraser Coast police officer Craig Lewis, who has seen many criminals brought to justice thanks to the use of security cameras.



"It's a great tool to use as evidence for placing the person at the scene at the time," he said.



"If the footage shows the person committing the offence, it helps us prove the elements of the offence."



Security footage also helped identify suspects, some of whom were already known to police. Senior Constable Lewis said members of the public also provided assistance with catching out criminals caught red-handed on CCTV.



He said the clothing people wore could also identify a suspect.



"It's a great tool for people to have in their businesses or even in their homes because it does help us identify people," Snr Const Lewis said.



He said when it came to home security, paying for a good system went a long way to providing clear images.



"Spending a little more can really make a difference," he said.



Harvey Norman salesman and technician Robert Giddy said it was easier than people thought to have a home security system put in place, with people able to do the installation themselves.



He said the Maryborough outlet regularly sold devices, which can cost between $200 and $1000.



"We certainly sell a reasonable amount of them," he said.



"People come in and buy them because they are worried about things going missing from their properties and sheds."



Mr Giddy said the kits were as easy to install and set up as the average computer.

