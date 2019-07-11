CCTV to be used as evidence in fatal hit-and-run crash case

A MAN accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash remains in custody.

Jimi Knight, also known as Jimy Knight, was not required to appear before Lismore Local Court when his case was mentioned yesterday.

Mr Knight remains in custody charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm.

Police will allege Mr Knight was driving a vehicle that struck 62-year-old Tonia Jansen on Cecil St in Nimbin in April, killing her.

A 63-year-old man was also allegedly hit by the vehicle, which was travelling east, and was taken to hospital.

Police prosecutor Carrie-Lee Locke told the court there were some outstanding items in the brief of evidence, including medical statements from a doctor who attended the scene of the incident.

The court heard CCTV footage was also expected to be used as evidence by the prosecution.

Mr Knight's solicitor, Rod Behan, made no application for bail on his client's behalf and it was formally refused.

He's expected to appear by video link when the matter returns to court on August 14.

He's also due to face court on August 27 for sentencing on an unrelated matter.