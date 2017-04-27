CCTV: Vandal smashes front of Coast adult shop

OWNERS of an adult shop on the Fraser Coast will have to fork out about $3000 to repair the front of their store after it was severely damaged by a passer-by.

CCTV cameras inside My Fantasy Dreams adult entertainment store in Pialba captured the moment a man threw several rocks through four front glass panels of the shop.

The damage happened just after 4pm on Anzac Day.

DAMAGED: A man has caused $3000 worth of damage to the front of a Hervey Bay adult shop. Contributed

The man, wearing a hoodie, arrived at the front of the shop by bike before collecting and throwing rocks through the glass.

The footage shows the man walking around the outside of the shop, collecting more rocks before throwing them.

A witness of the incident called the police, who contacted the owner Chad Daly.

Mr Daly told the Chronicle it was "very upsetting" to get a call from police to say his shop front had been damaged.

"It's the stress and anxiety of it all," Mr Daly said.

"It's about $3000 worth of damage done, the glass and sign-age is quite expensive to replace."

Mr Daly said the vandal did not steal from or even enter the shop.

"It looks like he made it his number one intent to cause damage," he said.

"It's not like he's thrown one rock and run off, he's continued to get ammunition and cause the damage."

Mr Daly said the last time the adult shop was vandalised was about four years ago when a "10kg chunk of concrete" was thrown through a window, and the store did not have a big problem with shop-lifting.

"It's not something someone wants to do; stand in front of the judge and say 'I stole a dildo'," he said.

"But some people put some things in their pockets but pay for another item and think they can get some sort of discount."

Mr Daly said he did not know why someone would put so much effort into causing thousands of dollars' worth of damage to the front of his adult shop.

"In the past I've had no real issues with religious people or anything like that," he said.

"You might get the odd note under your windscreen, but that's about it."

Mr Daly said he was yet to formally speak to police officers about the vandalism.

If you have any information about the incident, you can contact Police Link on 13 14 44 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.