Celeb chef and MKR judge Colin is coming to the Coast

The MKR judge is heading back to the region for a good cause

KNOWN for his heavy Irish accent and love of hearty meals, My Kitchen Rules judge Colin Fassnidge will be coming to the Fraser Coast, to help raise money for a regional charity.

The celebrity chef will be hosting a One Night With Colin event on June 9, organised by cafe owners and former MKR winners Dan and Steph Mulheron.

The money raised will be going towards Dan and Steph's 'Big Red Car' in the Dunga Derby, a major event for local charity Rally for a Cause.

"It's a great charity and we're glad to be part of it," Dan said.

Tickets to the night are selling out fast, and cost $126, with VIP tickets costing $262.

Tickets are on sale now at www.onenightwithcolin.eventbrite.com.au, and the event is for people over 18 only.