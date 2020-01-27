Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Celeb trainer Michelle Bridges ‘caught’ drink driving

by NICK HANSENExclusive
27th Jan 2020 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Celebrity personal trainer Michelle Bridges has allegedly been caught mid-range drink driving on Australia Day with her five-year-old son in the car.

The 49-year-old The Biggest Loser star was allegedly pulled over in a 4WD in Sydney's eastern suburbs at around 11.25am yesterday.

Bridges has built a decorated career as a TV personality and personal trainer.
Bridges has built a decorated career as a TV personality and personal trainer.

"A 49-year-old woman, driving a Range Rover SUV, was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result," police confirmed in a statement.

"A 5-year-old passenger was in the car at the time."

Bridges, from Potts Point, was stopped at a stationary roadside breath testing operation on New South Head Rd where she allegedly failed an initial breath test.

Bridges was stopped at a roadside breath testing operation in the eastern suburbs. Picture: Justin Lloyd
Bridges was stopped at a roadside breath testing operation in the eastern suburbs. Picture: Justin Lloyd

She was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station where she allegedly returned a reading of 0.086.

Bridges was given a future court attendance notice for mid-range PCA and is due to appear at Waverley Local Court on February 18.

More Stories

Show More
crime drink driving editors picks michelle bridges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Veteran editor helped shape modern-day Maryborough

        premium_icon Veteran editor helped shape modern-day Maryborough

        News ‘There would be very few people, and perhaps no one, who have made more of a positive impact on our community’

        Sporting legend humbled to receive OAM for service

        premium_icon Sporting legend humbled to receive OAM for service

        News MARYBOROUGH softball and hockey legend Vicki Warren has been recognised for her...

        Teacher awarded for decades of shaping lives

        premium_icon Teacher awarded for decades of shaping lives

        News ‘Teachers never make much money, it is a vocation that gives you tremendous joy’

        Crocodile sighting at Fraser Island campsite

        premium_icon Crocodile sighting at Fraser Island campsite

        News The crocodile was reportedly spotted by a member of the community.