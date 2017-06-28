Get your body moving to Hafla party

Hervey Bay’s Nefertiti Dance group will host belly dancers from around the state at their Hafla this Saturday night.

FOLLOWING the success of last year's Hafla, Hervey Bay's Nefertiti Dance group will again host belly dancers from around the state for the popular event this Saturday night.

The Belly Dance Showcase Concert will boast a variety of entertainment including cabaret dance, tribal fusion and more.

"We are encouraging dancers from around the state to not only come and be a part of our wonderful night but are advertising to them the beautiful attractions our area has to offer," said organiser and teacher Nicky Theuerkauf.

"It's going to be a big, fun night."

Guests can choose a meal on the night catered by local restaurant Namastay India This is a family friendly event.

Members of the public are invited to attend and experience a night rich in culture and spectacular entertainment.