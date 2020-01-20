Celebrate Aussie Day at Hervey Bay museum

AUSSIE DAY: The Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum will have a fun filled Australia Day of events for everyone to join in with the celebrations this Sunday.

THERE will be sizzling sausages, World War 1 re-enactments, arts and crafts with traditional games and activities at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum Australia Day celebrations this Sunday.

Visitors can enjoy a full day of free entertainment with spinners and weavers, rope making, broad axe and timber tools, whip making and host of traditional Australian related activities.

Event organiser Brian Taylor said the day will a great opportunity to see some of the history that helped to make Australia the country it is today.

“It’s a good event for everyone to come down and experience how people lived and worked,” Mr Taylor said.

“We get a lot of children involved with the history and the knowledge they take from it and learn about Australian past and how the pioneers around the region lived.”

The 9th Battalion WW1 Re-enactment group will put on a realistic display of drill and marching and show what army uniforms looked from that era.

The Macabre Theatre Company will add some fun to the day with the actors getting dressed up as convicts, policemen and pioneers to put on a skit for the spectators.

“The whole theme is Australia Day and there will be thong and horse shoe throwing and many more other activities to get involved with and we encourage everyone to come down and have a look for the day,” Mr Taylor said.

The museum is located on Zephyr Street, Scarness, entry is $2 and children enter for free and will receive a free flag and event will go from 10 to 4.30pm.