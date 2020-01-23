Menu
Cooking and fusion of Aussie vegemite and Korean-style fried chicken are (from left) chefs Jordan Seok and Jerry Kim at Kajoku restaurant. The dish will only be available Saturday.
Offbeat

Celebrate Australia Day with Vegemite fried chicken

Michael Nolan
23rd Jan 2020 5:00 AM
THE staff at Toowoomba eatery Kajoku devised a tasty way to celebrate multiculturalism this Australia Day.

They combined the two greats of Australian and Korean cuisine - traditional fried chicken and Vegemite.

"A lot of what we do are silly things that make me laugh and we think it is an interesting thing to do for Australia Day," owner Jeff Hardy said.

The dish consists of Korean-style fried chicken coated in a cheese powder and served with a Vegemite and cream cheese dipping sauce. Mr Hardy said it took experimentation to get the sweet and salty balance right.

"Vegemite is an acquired taste and most of our staff are from abroad so have not acquired that taste yet," he said. "They were forever telling me it tasted too strong, but we got it where we want it.

"Vegemite brings a depth of savouriness and obviously a kick of salt. We mellowed it out with the cream sauce to leave a tang of the salty Vegemite."

The restaurant will also serve a lamginton twist on HoTteok - a classic Korea chewy pancake.

"They are normally filled with cinnamon, nuts and caramel … but we'd put chocolate and coconut in there," Mr Hardy said.

The specials are on the menu Saturday only.

 

Jeff Brady with lamington flavour pancakes at Kajoku restaurant.
