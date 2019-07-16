Celebrate Christmas early at Lions Club tombola

FESTIVE JULY: Getting into the Christmas spirit are Regina Williams, Lenore Style and Gordon Williams.

ANYONE taking home a prize from the Hervey Bay Lions Club tombola this Saturday will think their Christmases have come all at once.

Club spokeswoman Mellissa McKinnon said the Christmas in July-themed fundraising event was set to be a cracker with over 300 quality prizes on offer, generously donated by local businesses.

Ms McKinnon has encouraged those attending to drag out the Christmas T-shirt from the closet or pop some tinsel around your neck to help get into the Christmas spirit.

"We do the Christmas in July-themed tombola because it is all about bringing families together and the gift of giving," Ms McKinnon said.

She said there was already a "sense of excitement" within the community, particularly those who follow the region's tombolas.

All funds raised from the event will be donated to Hervey Bay's disadvantaged.

The Hervey Bay Lions Club will host the tombola at the Hervey Bay Community Centre, Charles St, Pialba from 9am on Saturday, July 20.

FAST FACTS:

WHERE: Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, 22 Charles St, Pialba.

WHEN: From 9am.

COST: Free entry, tickets from 50c. Morning tea available for a gold coin donation.