Celebrate diversity today through Harmony Day

HARMONY Day is an opportunity to celebrate the the diversity of people who call Australia home.

Tonight, the lights at Maryborough Town Hall and Hervey Bay Esplanade will go orange to mark the day.

Fraser Coast deputy mayor George Seymour said the gesture was to show support for cultural diversity.

"As a community, and as individuals, we need to continue to work to ensure that we become a more harmonious community, free of racism and discrimination," he said.

To find how you can be involved in Harmony Day visit harmony.gov.au.