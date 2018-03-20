Menu
Theebine State School - Prep - (L) Leighton Walters and Henry Hunter.
Community

Celebrate Prep milestone with photo special tomorrow

20th Mar 2018 10:38 AM

THE excitement has been building for many weeks now, but finally the Prep feature is only one sleep away.

Launching in Wednesday's Fraser Coast Chronicle, the My First Year 2018 liftout is an annual photo feature showcasing all of the Fraser Coast region's Prep classes for this year.

The feature is designed as a keepsake for friends and families of the Prep students to remember the major milestone of their first year at school.

More than 75 Prep classes have been photographed to show off the Coast's next generation.

Some students marked the occasion by making signs, while others decided to have their photographs taken in their play areas - all to show off the amazing learning environments experienced at school.

All the children have been excited for their moment of fame in the newspaper.

Don't forget that all Prep photos can be purchased online or by visiting the Fraser Coast offices in the Bay or Maryborough.

fraser coast my first year 2018 prep schools
Fraser Coast Chronicle
