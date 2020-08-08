’Celebrate journey’: Why mum spent eight years breastfeeding

Maryborough's Bekki Manski breastfeeding her daughter Alexandra at her wedding reception.

CAPTURING precious moments between mums and their newborn babies is one of Elizabeth Pohlmann's passions.

That's why, just in time for National Breastfeeding Week, the Hervey Bay photographer offered mums a special session taking photos of them nursing their babies.

Ms Pohlmann, who breastfed all five of her children, said it wasn't just about capturing those precious moments between a mother and her child.

She said it was also about normalising and encouraging nursing.

"I think it's important for them to celebrate their journey, because sometimes it's a very difficult one," she said.

Ms Pohlmann estimates she spent eight years breastfeeding her children.

"Breastfeeding was a big part of my life," she said.

Mums showed plenty of interest in the sessions, which sold out.

"We captured some gorgeous moments," she said.

Ms Pohlmann said it was vital to show mums they had support and to encourage them to ask for help if they struggled with breastfeeding.

Maryborough's Bekki Manski knows how hard it can be to breastfeed, but also how worthwhile it is.

Her daughter, Alexandra, spent the first week of her life in the neonatal intensive care unit.

She learnt to feed her daughter around the monitors she was attached to.

"She had a severe lip and tongue tie," Mrs Manski said.

"We had to get her laser surgery at six weeks old, which was scary, but helped so much for her latching."

Mrs Manski visited local breastfeeding consultants who gave her extra help.

"It's the best thing I've ever done, so amazing for bonding and calms her so easily when she gets hurt or stressed or sick," she said.

Mrs Manski was so committed to breastfeeding, she even nursed her daughter at her wedding reception.

She had breastfed 10 years before with her older daughter, Edie, but had forgotten much of what she learned at the time, Ms Manski said.

"I had to have a few nurses literally show me how to hold the breast and pop it into her mouth," she said.

Mrs Manski said she had only encountered kindness when breastfeeding in public, but encouraged women to be brave when it came to breastfeeding their babies.

"Persevere because, wow, it's so worth it to see them grow knowing you are nourishing them and keeping them alive with your own body," she said.