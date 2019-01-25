CELEBRATE: Your guide to Australia Day on the Fraser Coast

Australia Day weather - Ron and Carole Howlett from Maryborough on their annual holiday to Scarness Caravan Park.

GRAB your chair or blanket and find a spot under the shade of the beautiful fig trees in Scarness Park this Australia Day.

The team from Meals on Wheels Fraser Community have a stellar day lined up, with something for everyone on offer.

There will be a varied and non-stop entertainment program from 7am-3pm.

There will be children's rides with a jumping castle, Ferris wheel and little pig train.

Older children can meet the challenge of the climbing wall and corn bag throwing, with great prizes to be won.

There are displays of stationary vintage engines, historic motorbikes and the Nikenbah Rural Fire Service.

A sausage sizzle stall will have breakfast burgers ready by 7am and will continue to operate all day.

Below is a list of other events being held around the Fraser Coast.

WHAT'S ON

AUS DAY AT THE MUSEUM

When: 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Where: Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum, 13 Zephyr St, Scarness.

What: There will be an emphasis on fun and games at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum this Australia day. Watch our history come alive through demonstrations of by-gone trades and daily chores being carried out and experience village life through the many historical displays.

Cost: Entry is $2 for adults and children aged under 13 enter free.

BURRUM HEADS

When: From 7am.

Where: Burrum Heads Community Hall

What: Australia Day starts with a community breakfast at 7am at the Burrum Heads Hall (gold coin donation) followed by the raising of the Australian flag at 8am.

Finish the morning with a chat over a cup of tea or coffee in the hall.

Cost: Free entry.

POONA

When: From 9am.

Where: Poona Recreation Grounds.

What: There will free barbecue lunch, cricket, tennis, basketball and other sports activities start from 9am (prizes for games winners).

Cost: Free

AWARDS AND CITIZENSHIP CEREMONY

When: From 7am.

Where: Brolga Theatre, Maryborough.

What: The Brolga activities start with a free community breakfast-on-the-lawn cooked by Rotarians from 7am; tradition indigenous and English games on the lawn from 8.15am; the Citizenship Ceremony at 8.30am followed by presentation of the Fraser Coast Australia Day Awards.

Cost: Free

RIVER HEADS

When: From 11.30am.

Where: River Heads Community Hall, Ariadne St.

What: At River Heads the hall is the place to be for lunch.

Activities start at 11.30am and include a flag raising followed by an afternoon of great Aussie barbecue, music, Oz trivia, bush poetry, a thong throwing competition and much more.

Food and drinks will be available.

Cost: Free

TOAD RACES AT TIARO

When: 10am to 3pm.

Where: Royal Hotel and Memorial Park.

What: There's plenty of fun for the whole family. There will be meat pie and lamington eating competitions, sack race, egg and spoon races, thong throwing, cow pat throwing and a toad race. There will be plenty of food to buy on the day. All proceeds will go to a local charity.

Cost: Free

TRIVIA TIME AT TOOGOOM

When: From 11.30am.

Where: Toogoom Hall.

What: The Toogoom and District Community Association celebration starts at 11.30am at the Toogoom Hall with a flag raising ceremony. During the afternoon there will be displays of vintage cars and party games, finishing with a game of trivia.

Cost: Free

AUS DAY BBQ AT KONDARI

When: From 10am to 5pm.

Where: Kondari Hotel, Elizabeth St, Urangan.

What: There's plenty of action at this family-friendly event.

There will be cooking demonstrations by leading professionals, with 20 barbecue team set to compete in the Australasian Barbecue Alliance Sanctioned Championship.

There will be a bucking bull championship, lamington eating competition, hula hoop off, Aussie mansize burger contest, greatest beard contest and more. There will be plenty of delicious meats and barbecue food on offer.

Cost: Gold coin donation, with proceeds going to Drought Angels.