Celebrating 110 years of Maryborough's City Hall

Emma Bannerman from Gatakers Artspace gets ready to celebrate 110 years of Maryborough's City Hall. Carlie Walker

A CELEBRATION of Maryborough's City Hall will be held within its walls from Saturday until June 21.

The display will include words from Maryborough people, speaking of the significance of Maryborough's history and the city hall.

This year marks the 110th anniversary of the opening of the hall.

The heritage-listed building was built in 1908 as the second Maryborough Town Hall.

Dissatisfaction with the first hall was voiced in the local press for many years and attempts were made to replace the timber building with a masonry building, reflecting the importance of the Maryborough township.

In 1884, Maryborough Council sought permission from the State Government to exchange the land on which the Town Hall was built with land on the opposite side of Kent street facing the town hall, then used as a police and justice reserve.

Though this permission was given in 1901 the construction of a new town hall did not commence until the several years after.

Lack of funds delayed the construction of the new town hall and meeting and business continued in the timber hall under the new one officially opened.

Enquiries were made into which architects might be most suitable for the work and these pointed to the prominent Brisbane partnership of Francis Hall and Robin Dods.

The Mayor travelled to Brisbane to interview Hall and Dods and they were commissioned to produce designs for the new Town Hall.

In 1906 work began at the new site in Kent Street.