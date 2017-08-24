Community to celebrate 125 years of the QAS

FLASHBACK: Two historic ambulances will be on display at this weekend including a 1955 Dodge Kingsway ambulance and a 1970 Ford Fairlane ambulance.

Ambulance community mourn the loss of one of their own

TWO historic ambulances and a disaster management bus will be on display in Scarness Park this weekend as part of celebrating 125 years of the Queensland Ambulance service.

As well as CPR courses, the display coincides with the Local Ambulance Committee State Conference, which will bring about 300 delegates from around Queensland to Hervey Bay from August 25-27.

Hervey Bay LAC president Ian Farrell said all the committees were made up of volunteers who take an active interest in supporting their region's ambulance services through fundraising and safety awareness initiatives.

With the theme being "Working together to save lives", one such initiative the Hervey Bay contingent will share is how they have kept the annual Goods Wheel spinning in Scarness Park at Christmas time for more than 55 years.

The delegates will gather for a welcome function at the Hervey Bay Community Centre on the Friday night, followed by the conference and an awards dinner at the Beach House Hotel on Saturday and Sunday.

The disaster management bus will be on display for Sunday, August 27 only.

The two ambulances will be displayed on both Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27.