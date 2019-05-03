GALLERY: Celebrating 40 years of caring for area's children

ALL SMILES: Maddy Scott, Shaylene Kennedy, Coral Harper and Chasca Newman at the 40th birthday celebrations of Church of Christ Care Family Day Care in Maryborough.

ALL SMILES: Maddy Scott, Shaylene Kennedy, Coral Harper and Chasca Newman at the 40th birthday celebrations of Church of Christ Care Family Day Care in Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

DOZENS of people have celebrated 40 years of fun, friendship and education at Maryborough's Churches of Christ Care Day Care.

Jeanette Oldfield, the centre's first co-ordinator, said it was special to be part of the event.

"I'm delighted to see that it's going so well," she said.

"It's wonderful for children to be cared for in a family situation in a small group.

"Even though it's 25 years since I retired, it's still important to me that I came up from Brisbane to be here."

A primary school teacher before she made the change to early childhood care, Ms Oldfield said it had been a big learning curve for her at the time, but a path she had found immensely rewarding.

Current service manager Rebecca Westendorp said it was a wonderful turn out.

She said it was an honour for staff to be able to help families and see children grow and develop.