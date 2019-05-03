Menu
ALL SMILES: Maddy Scott, Shaylene Kennedy, Coral Harper and Chasca Newman at the 40th birthday celebrations of Church of Christ Care Family Day Care in Maryborough.
News

GALLERY: Celebrating 40 years of caring for area's children

Carlie Walker
3rd May 2019 9:00 AM
DOZENS of people have celebrated 40 years of fun, friendship and education at Maryborough's Churches of Christ Care Day Care.

Jeanette Oldfield, the centre's first co-ordinator, said it was special to be part of the event.

"I'm delighted to see that it's going so well," she said.

"It's wonderful for children to be cared for in a family situation in a small group.

"Even though it's 25 years since I retired, it's still important to me that I came up from Brisbane to be here."

A primary school teacher before she made the change to early childhood care, Ms Oldfield said it had been a big learning curve for her at the time, but a path she had found immensely rewarding.

Current service manager Rebecca Westendorp said it was a wonderful turn out.

She said it was an honour for staff to be able to help families and see children grow and develop.

