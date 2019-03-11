Celebrating 50 years of saving lives

HE'S MADE a lot of friends, saved some lives and seen some of the most beautiful beaches in Australia.

Now former Fraser Coast councillor Robert Garland has celebrated 50 years with Australia's Surf Life Saving organisation.

Starting as a Nipper in 1969 at Burleigh Heads, the Hervey Bay grandfather's love of the water grew from there.

"Some days I think 'what the heck would my life have been without Surf Life Saving?'” he said.

"It's created so many friendships.

"I've also had the blessing of being able to save a few lives along the way.”

Mr Garland has seen how easy it is to get in trouble in the water during his time with the group.

"Where there's water there's potential for risk, it doesn't matter whether there's surf or not,” he said.

"You do have to be vigilant. It only takes a mouthful of water.

"I've done many, many rescues within 30 or 40 metres of the shore.

"Sometimes I've done rescues where I could almost touch the bottom.” Mr Garland was once on the other end of a rescue.

"I got dragged out and got a few mouthfuls of water,” he said.

"A mate of mine helped me out of that.”

Mr Garland has travelled throughout Australia and has been stunned by the beauty of the country's beaches.

"I've managed to see a fair bit of Australia and I've seen some of the most beautiful parts, the coastline of Victoria, Tasmania and New South Wales and of course Queensland's beaches.

"Eighty per cent of the population lives near the beach so it's absolutely vital to learn resuscitation.

"You don't have to be an Australian Ironman champion.

"Even men and women at elite levels can get into trouble, so it's important to know basic surf safety and to swim between the flags.”

Mr Garland said children as young as five could start out in green caps, the youngest Nippers age group.

"It's a great way for kids to get that water safety and learn to reach out for their mate,” he said.

"It's an Australian institution and anyone can have a go, learn some great skills and have a play.

"Water safety is something you can never take your eye off.”